US sets to witness major heat wave

LOS ANGELES: A major heat wave is forecast to be ongoing across much of the contiguous United States during late July into early August as mid-level high pressure builds over much of the western and central regions, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS), said Xinhua.

Excessive heat is also likely to expand into parts of the Northeast, according to NWS updates on Thursday.

The combination of recent dryness, high temperatures and low precipitation heightens drought risk over parts of southern Texas and the interior Pacific Northwest, according to the NWS.

Triple-digit temperatures continue to impact residents in the West and the South of the country, with multiple cities breaking heat records.

Excessive heat alerts are in place in several states including California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.-Bernama