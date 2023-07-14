US should take concrete actions to bring China-US ties back to right track: Wang Yi

JAKARTA: Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (pix) said on Thursday that the United States should take concrete actions to bring China-US relations back on the right track.

When meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a series of Asean foreign ministers' meetings, Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said both sides have reached a consensus through in-depth and candid communications during Blinken's visit to China last month, and agreed to return to the agenda set by the two heads of state in Bali, Indonesia.

He called on the US side to adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude and work with China in the same direction. -Bernama