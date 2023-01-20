US singer-songwriter David Crosby dies age 81 following long illness

LONDON: US musician David Crosby (pix), who co-founded two influential rock bands during his career, has died at the age of 81, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in LA-based folk-rock group The Byrds, who he joined in 1964 and collaborated on chart-topping hits including a cover of Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man and Turn! Turn! Turn!.

Shortly after leaving the band in 1967 following a tumultuous tenure, he joined supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash - with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, which later added Neil Young.

During his time in the band he wrote Guinnevere, Almost Cut My Hair, Long Time Gone, Delta and Deja Vu.

In a statement to US outlet Variety, his wife Jan Dance wrote: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice for his role in both bands.

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson was one of the first to pen a tribute to Crosby, writing that he is “at a loss for words” following the news.

He tweeted: “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person.” - Bernama