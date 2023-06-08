US social media influencer faces multiple charges after giveaway sparks chaos in Manhattan

NEW YORK: Kai Cenat, a popular livestreamer on the American online streaming platform Twitch, will face multiple charges after a giveaway event he hosted Friday in New York City’s Manhattan turned into chaos, Xinhua quoted local police.

Cenat will be charged with multiple counts of inciting a riot, unlawful assembly and possibly other crimes, New York City Police Department chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at a Friday night news conference.

Cenat was released early Saturday from police custody after being issued a desk appearance ticket, which the police issue to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. A police spokesperson said Cenat is to appear in court on Aug 18.

Cenat, who has more than 9 million followers combined on Twitch and other social media platforms, said Wednesday during a Twitch stream that he would be hosting a “huge giveaway” Friday at 4 pm local time (2000 GMT) in Manhattan’s Union Square, which would include video game consoles, computers, microphones, keyboards, webcams, gaming chairs, headphones and other items from a truck.

“I feel like New York really deserves it,“ he said.

However, the event grew out of control well before its scheduled start time, with the crowd size climbing to a “couple thousand people” and individuals beginning to “commit acts of violence towards the police and the public”, said Maddrey.

People started “walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools” taken from a nearby construction site, he said, adding that “individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police. They were throwing them towards each other”.

Maddrey said a number of young people in the crowd and several police officers were injured.

The police chief said that 65 people were arrested, and 30 of them were juveniles.

Cenat was eventually pulled out from the massive crowd by police officers and seen speaking to several officials.

A police spokesperson confirmed the influencer was in law enforcement custody.

The commotion prompted the highest level of police mobilisation by the New York Police Department. According to the spokesperson, the department called on an estimated 1,000 officers to respond to the situation. “I don’t think people realise the level of discipline that we showed to control a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves,“ Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday during a press briefing.

Media representatives for company AMP, which represents Cenat and a small group of other influencers, said in a statement Saturday that the Union Square event was intended to show appreciation to fans.

“We’ve hosted fan meet ups and video shoots in the past, but we’ve never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday,“ AMP said.

“We recognise that our audience and influence is growing, and with that comes greater responsibility,“ the statement added. “We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected innocent people and businesses, and do not condone (such) behaviour.”

In its apology, the company said it was cooperating with the authorities. - Bernama