US stocks close higher with optimism over debt ceiling bill

ISTANBUL: Despite a lower opening, major US stock exchanges closed Thursday higher with investors’ optimism over the debt ceiling bill, reported Anadolu.

The blue-chip Dow Jones was up 153 points, or 0.47 per cent, to finish at 33,061. The S&P 500 rose 41 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 4,221.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 165 points, or 1.28 per cent, to end the session almost at 13,101.

The debt ceiling bill aims to suspend the US$31.4 trillion cap on the federal government’s borrowing limit through January 2025.

After clearing the House of Representatives with a 314-117 vote late Wednesday, the bill is heading to the Senate floor before President Joe Biden signs it into law.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, plummeted 12.1 per cent to 15.76. The 10-year US Treasury yield, meanwhile, fell 0.9 per cent to 3.606 per cent.

The dollar index was down 0.7 per cent to 103.58, while the euro increased 0.7 per cent to US$1.0762 against the greenback.

Precious metals were in positive territory, with gold adding 0.8 per cent to US$1,978 per ounce and silver rising 1.6 per cent to US$23.89.

Oil prices gained more than 2.2 per cent, with global benchmark Brent crude at US$74.22 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at US$70.05.-Bernama