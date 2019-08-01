US teen in Italy cop murder ‘didn’t know friend was armed’

In this file photo taken on Dec 13, 2016 the full moon is seen behind telescopes of the Spain's Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, in the National Park of El Teide, on the Spanish canary island of Tenerife on December. A team of international astronomers has discovered a new solar system with a "super-Earth" planet that could be "habitable," a Spanish astrophysicist who led the research said today. If researchers find the conditions are right on the planet known as GJ 257d, it will become the nearest confirmed habitable world, said Rafael Luque of Spain's Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands. — AFP