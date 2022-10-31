US to deploy 6 nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in Australia as warning to China

MOSCOW: The United States is preparing to deploy up to six B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons in northern Australia against the backdrop of growing tensions between China and Taiwan, reported Sputnik.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s (ABC) Four Corners programme revealed on Monday that Washington was planning to build the relevant facilities at the Tindal military air base, located 320 kilometers (198 miles) southeast to the city of Darwin in Northern Territory. The so-called “squadron operations facility,“ an adjoining maintenance centre and a parking area for six B-52s, is planned for use during the dry season.

“The ability to deploy US Air Force bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about our ability to project lethal air power,“ the US Air Force told Four Corners.

According to Becca Wasser from the Washington-based Center for a New American Security think tank, the presence of bombers that could potentially “attack mainland China could be very important in sending a signal to China that any of its actions over Taiwan could also expand further.”

The expansion of the Tindal air base would cost up to US$100 million and the parking lot will be completed at the end of 2026, the report said.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August despite pleas from President Joe Biden to refrain from such step. Beijing condemned Pelosi’s trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan – a territory with its own elected government – maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. – Bernama