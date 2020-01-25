SEARCH
US to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China

25 Jan 2020 / 21:55 H.
    People wear masks on a train on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rat in Hong Kong on Jan 25. — AFP

NEW YORK: The United States is arranging a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Wall Stree Journal reported on Saturday.

The plane, with around 230 people, will carry diplomats from the US consulate as well as US citizens and their families, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

Washington was given approval for the operation from China’s Foreign Ministry and other government agencies following negotiations in recent days, the newspaper said. The US also plans to temporarily shut its Wuhan consulate, it said. — Reuters

