US to modernise tactical nuclear weapon

WASHINGTON: The United States will develop a modern version of its B61 tactical nuclear weapon for potential use against “harder” military targets, the Pentagon said on Friday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The US Congress still has to give its approval for the project, a Department of Defence press release said.

The bomb, designated B61-13, would be produced by the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and could be used with modern aircraft.

The introduction of the B61-13 was not a response to a specific current event, but “reflects an ongoing assessment of a changing security environment”, according to the Pentagon.

The production was not intended to increase the total number of weapons in the US nuclear arsenal. Rather, it should provide the US president with “additional options against certain harder and large-area military targets” and replace some 62-7 bombs.

Type B61 nuclear weapons have been part of the US stockpile for decades and are regularly developed further. - Bernama.