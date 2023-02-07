US to pay SS$619m to return to Unesco after majority of nations approve proposal

WASHINGTON: The United States will pay US$619 million in accrued dues to return to the United Nations Economic, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) after the administration of former President Donald Trump pulled away in 2017.

The US State Department under the administration of President Joe Biden sent a letter to the director-general of Unesco Audrey Azoulay last month announcing the nation’s intent to rejoin the international cultural agency, reported United Press International (UPI).

Unesco met Thursday to examine the United States’ proposal and hold a vote with 132 votes in favor or readmitting the US and 10 votes against, the agency said in a news release.

The nations that voted against readmitting the US included Palestine, according to The Art Newspaper. The path that led the USs and its ally Israel to withdraw from Unesco began in 2011 when Palestine was admitted into the organisation.

At the time, former President Barack Obama withdrew funding from the agency which was followed by Trump leaving it altogether.

Other nations that voted against readmitting the US included Russia and its allies Belarus, Iran and Nicaragua. China and North Korea also voted against readmitting the US.

Azoulay has led mediations to ease political tensions on topics such as the Middle East and has reformed the organisation to make it more efficient, Unesco said in its statement.

“With this return, Unesco will be in an even stronger position to carry out its mandate,“ Azoulay said.

“It’s a great day for Unesco and for multilateralism. Building upon the momentum achieved in recent years, our organisation is once again moving towards universalism with this return of the United States.”

Apart from paying its back dues, the US has also agreed to fund 22 per cent of Unesco’s budget and contribute to programmes that increase access to education in Africa among others.

“I am encouraged and grateful that Unesco members have accepted the US proposal,“ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that the vote “will allow us to continue steps towards rejoining the organisation.”- Bernama