US trade representatives says expects talks with EU on steel tariffs to reach fair deal

WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that she expects US-EU negotiations on steel tariffs to reach a fair deal soon, reported Sputnik.

The United States and the European Union are in the middle of two-year-long negotiations to reduce carbon emissions from steel factories and curb excess production capacity.

“We do intend to land this negotiation on a Washington-Brussels basis and soon,“ Tai said during a conference hosted by the Atlantic Council on Friday.

Both parties must reach a deal by October 31 or else risk the revival of tariffs on billions of dollars worth of transatlantic trade.

Media reported earlier this month that talks between the two parties hit a wall over disagreements on their proposals.