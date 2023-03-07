US treasury secretary to visit Beijing amid heightened tensions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing on Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced on Sunday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Yellen’s visit follows US President Joe Biden’s directive after his meeting with President Xi Jinping in November to deepen communication between the US and China, her office said in a statement.

Yellen will meet with high-ranking representatives of the Chinese government during her stay.

She would discuss “the importance for our countries – as the world’s two largest economies – to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges,“ the statement said.-Bernama