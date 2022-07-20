US upgrades Thailand to tier 2 in human trafficking report

BANGKOK: Thailand has been upgraded from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2 in the United States Department’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report this year.

The 2022 TIP report, published by the US Department of State, stated that the Thai government does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

“The Thai government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity, therefore Thailand was upgraded to Tier 2,” it said.

In its efforts in combating human trafficking, the TIP report said Thai government increased the number of trafficking investigations, finalised a national referral mechanism (NRM) that authorised a 45-day reflection period, finalised implementing guidelines for the forced labour provision of the anti-trafficking law, and initiated investigations of 17 alleged complicit officials in 2021 and sentenced two to terms of imprisonment.

The report said Thai government also established a new trafficking victim identification centre, developed guidelines for labour officials to refer suspected trafficking victims to multidisciplinary teams, and identified more victims than in the previous reporting period.

“However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. The number of trafficking prosecutions and convictions decreased compared with the previous reporting period,” it said.

Under the TIP report, the department placed each country onto one of four tiers, as mandated by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA). This placement is based not on the size of a country’s problem but on the extent of government efforts to meet the TVPA’s minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking, which are generally consistent with the Palermo Protocol.

Tier 2 Countries refers to governments do not fully meet the TVPA’s minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.

Pursuant to the TVPA, governments of countries on Tier 3 may be subject to certain restrictions on foreign assistance (nonhumanitarian and nontrade-related) from US government, as defined in the TVPA.

This year, the Department of State honoured six individuals including Thai labour activist Apinya Tajit as TIP Report Heroes who have devoted their lives to the fight against human trafficking

Apinya is the Deputy Director of the Stella Maris Seafarer’s Centre, an NGO in Thailand that provides pastoral care, services, and support for workers in the Thai fishing industry.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan o-cha said Thailand would continue its efforts and collaboration with various sectors in combating human trafficking. - Bernama