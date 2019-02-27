US urges India, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pix) called for India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” Tuesday amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries, while urging Islamabad to take action against militants.

“We encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost,“ Pompeo said in a statement after speaking with the foreign ministers of both countries.

Pompeo said that in talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he stressed “the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil. — AFP