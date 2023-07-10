US voices concern after Venezuela seeks arrest of Guaido

WASHINGTON: Washington voiced concern Friday after Venezuela's leftist authorities issued an arrest warrant for leading opposition figure Juan Guaido (pix), who lives in exile in the United States.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about political persecution against members of the democratic opposition,“ a State Department spokesperson said.

The United States recalled an August 2021 agreement signed in Mexico between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition, which used to consider Guaido the interim president.

Under that agreement, “both parties agree to work toward a peaceful social and political coexistence that rejects violence, guarantees political rights for all and protects human rights,“ the spokesperson said.

The United States and most other Western nations in 2019 said they considered Guaido -- then leader of the opposition-led assembly -- to be the legitimate interim president of Venezuela, where millions have fled economic chaos.

Guaido failed to dislodge Maduro -- an heir to leftist icon Hugo Chavez who enjoys the support of the military as well as Russia, China and Cuba -- and late last year the opposition formally ended his position as acting president.

Prosecutors in Caracas said Thursday they would issue a notice to Interpol for the arrest of Guaido on as charges that include money laundering.

The United States -- which is certain not to comply -- had put Guaido's opposition in charge of proceeds from sales of Venezuelan oil.

Guaido has denounced the charges against him as propaganda designed to weaken the opposition. -AFP