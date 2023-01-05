Uzbeks overwhelmingly back constitution reform: Elections commission

TASHKENT: Voters in Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes in the Central Asian country that could allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040, according to preliminary results released on Monday.

The elections commission said that some 90 percent of voters backed the reforms, with a turnout of around 85 percent in the ex-Soviet country where rights groups say the government's authoritarian tendances limit space for dissent.

Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of dictator Islam Karimov.

He insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Central Asian country of 35 million people, whose rights have long been heavily restricted.

But observers say Mirziyoyev is expected to benefit most in the majority-Muslim country.

The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing him to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040. - AFP