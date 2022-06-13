Venezuela registers first case of monkeypox

CARACAS: Venezuela has registered its first positive case of monkeypox in a patient who recently arrived from Spain, the Ministry of Popular Power for Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that “the first suspected case of monkeypox was detected at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia,“ about 21 km from downtown Caracas.

The patient entered Venezuela from Madrid and “had contact with two infected people in the city of Barcelona”, reported Xinhua.

The patient “was isolated immediately, the relevant tests were carried out, and a sample was taken, giving a positive result,“ the statement said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that monkeypox can be transmitted through direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids, skin lesions, or mucous membranes.

The disease can also be spread by respiratory particles or contaminated clothing or objects. - Bernama