Victims of Mt Shishapangma avalanches identified

LHASAL: Four climbers who were killed or went missing after avalanches hit Mount Shishapangma in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Saturday afternoon have been identified, according to the regional sports bureau.

Two avalanches occurred at 7,600 metres and 8,000 metres in altitude, leaving American climber Anna Gutu and Nepalese mountain guide Mingmar Sherpa dead, and American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa missing. Another Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa was seriously injured, reported Xinhua.

According to the liaison officer of Tibet’s mountaineering team, a total of 52 climbers, from countries and regions including the United States, Britain, Romania, Albania, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, among others were carrying out summit push when the avalanches hit.

The sports bureau said the injured Nepalese climber has been out of danger. All climbing activities have been suspended in view of the unstable snow conditions on the mountain. -Bernama-Xinhua