(Video) Two military officers injured in Jakarta blast

JAKARTA: Two military officers were injured in an explosion at Indonesia’s National Monument park, near the presidential palace in central Jakarta, according to media reports citing police today.

Harry Kurniawan, head of Central Jakarta police, told Detik.com there was an explosion and an investigation was underway.

“We immediately secured the area,“ Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy said in a press conference, adding that the blast occurred at the north side of the park at around 7.15am local time.

According to CNA, the officers who were doing exercises in the park at the time. They suffered injuries on their arms and legs and were rushed to the hospital.

The explosion was said to have been caused a smoke grenade.

