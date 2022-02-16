Vietnam Airlines to resume HCM City-KL air route from Feb 17

HANOI: Vietnam Airlines said it will resume Ho Chi Minh City - Kuala Lumpur air route from Feb 17.

This is the first regular international route to be re-opened by the national flag carrier after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced that Vietnam lifted restrictions on the number of international flights from/to Vietnam starting Feb 15, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported Wednesday.

Accordingly, the HCM City - Kuala Lumpur flights and vice versa will depart on Feb 17, 22 and 27, and every Wednesday from March 1.

Since Jan 1, Vietnam Airlines has resumed 24 air routes to 15 countries and territories worldwide, namely the US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, the South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia.

The airline is scheduled to increase the total number of international flights to at least 95 flights per week from April, and at least 164 flights a week from July this year.

With this plan, all the international air routes of the airline will be re-opened as before the COVID-19 pandemic, VNA’s reports added. - Bernama