Vietnam among world’s top 30 powerful countries

HANOI: Surpassing several Asean member states in the latest global power ranking, Vietnam proves a key player on the world stage, being listed among the world’s top 30 powerful countries in 2022 by latest US News and World Report.

The ranking affirmed Vietnam’s increasing position in the world arena, where over the recent years, the Asean country has received high evaluation in terms of “soft power”, reported Vietnam News Agency.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$363 billion, and a population of more than 98.2 million, Vietnam stands behind only after Singapore (26th position) among the Southeast Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is ranked 33rd and Thailand 36th, respectively.

The US News and World Report’s ranking of the world’s most powerful countries is based on objective assessments based on economics, international politics and military strength of the countries globally.

This ranking is part of the annual “World’s Best Countries” report, which covers 85 countries based on feedback from 17,000 participants.

According to the ranking, the US, China and Russia are the three most powerful countries in the world in 2022. - Bernama