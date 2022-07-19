Vietnam listed among top 10 best destinations for expats in 2022

HANOI: Vietnam has been listed the seventh best destination for expats in the world, according to the Expat Insider 2022 survey by InterNations, with happiness level at 84 per cent (vs 71 per cent globally).

The survey, with nearly 12,000 respondents in 52 destinations, offers in-depth information on expats’ satisfaction with the quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad and personal finances in their respective countries of residence.

For the first time, the ranking also includes the Expat Essentials Index, which covers digital life, admin topics, housing and language, reported Vietnam News Agency.

The survey highlighted that Vietnam excels when it comes to Personal Finance, ranking first worldwide in this index. The majority of expats (80 per cent) are happy with the general cost of living, compared to only 45 per cent globally.

There is no stress when it comes to their financial situation; about four in five (79 per cent) are satisfied with this factor (compared to 60 per cent globally) and 92 per cent said that their disposable household income is enough or more than enough to lead a comfortable life (compared to the 72 per cent globally).

“I live comfortably on my limited income,” said a US American expat, according to the report.

Expats in Vietnam ranked the country 9th in the Ease of Settling and 6th in the Local Friendliness, with most expats (84 per cent) describing the local residents generally friendly, whereby 83 per cent finding them friendly towards foreign residents in particular. - Bernama