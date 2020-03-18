Vietnam: Passengers from ASEAN countries subject to compulsory quarantine

HANOI: Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 12am on March 18.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported that the new requirement was detailed in an urgent dispatch that the Transport Ministry sent to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) on March 17.

The ministry asked the CAAV to direct all airlines to inform all passengers from ASEAN member states that they should make careful consideration when buying tickets to Vietnam.

The CAAV was also urged to direct all Vietnamese airlines to request passengers on domestic flights to fill in compulsory health declarations when doing check-in procedures and guide passengers in filling in declaration electronically.

The airlines must also check all passengers’ body temperatures before boarding.

The CAAV was also required to ask airports and its medical quarantine units to monitor the implementation of Vietnamese carriers.

By March 17 morning, Vietnam recorded 61 Covid-19 cases, including 18 foreigners. - Bernama