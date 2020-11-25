Vietnam PM approves proposal on national tourism conference

HANOI: Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a proposal on organising a national conference on tourism submitted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of central Quang Nam province.

Under the proposal, the conference will be held at the Hoiana resort complex with the participation of around 350 delegates, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

Besides the main conference, several activities are also scheduled to be held, such as an online forum discussing ways to develop linkages between the central key economic region and the two major cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

An exhibition will be held featuring 12 booths of seven localities, four airlines and the host resort, to introduce destinations of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central region.

The event will be of important significance to Quang Nam and other central provinces as tourism activities in the region have been disrupted by the pandemic.

Its organisation is a move to implement the Government’s direction on implementing the dual task of effectively containing the pandemic and restoring economic activities. — Bernama