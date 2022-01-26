Vietnam producing first instant noodles product from dragon fruit

HO CHI MINH: Scientists from Vietnam’s Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the product is produced using nanotechnology, which helps maintain the colour and maximum nutrition value of dragon fruit in the noodle.

It is the result of the joint efforts between the Saigon Institute for Economic Science and Technology, Thanh Long Binh Thuan Co Ltd, and Caty Food Co Ltd.

The development of the product is expected to help enhance the value of dragon fruit and ensure the consumption of the fruit. - Bernama