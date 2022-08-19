Vietnam ranks 7th worldwide in tea production

HANOI: Vietnam is now ranked 7th and 5th worldwide in terms of tea production and exports, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the nation has 123,000 hectares of tea trees, capable of producing 1.02 million tonnes of fresh tea buds, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Vietnamese tea products are exported to 74 countries and territories, including Pakistan, China, Russia, and Indonesia. The shipments to China account for 12-15 per cent of the country’s total export volume.

In the first six months of this year, Vietnam shipped abroad 54,000 tonnes of tea for US$94 million, down 6.4 per cent in volume and 1.3 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

The country has over 170 tea varieties, with local production areas moving towards organic farming for sustainable growth and meeting the market demand. - Bernama