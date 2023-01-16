Vietnam’s health ministry warns of risks of Covid-19 outbreaks

HANOI: Vietnam’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of the potential risk of COVID-19 outbreaks due to the emergence of new variants.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic was still under control, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted the ministry.

Vietnam has not recorded any COVID-19-related fatalities for two consecutive weeks. Among the critical patients being treated, there is no case requiring mechanical ventilation.

The ministry said documents from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed that the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron, recently discovered in the United States (US), was the cause behind the increase of COVID-19 infections in the US.

This sub-variant has been detected in Europe, Australia, and parts of Southeast Asia.

Chief Representative of WHO in Vietnam, Angela Pratt, said current diagnostic and protective measures remain in place, including WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The MoH requested localities to enhance surveillance at border gates, public areas and medical establishments to swiftly detect and handle suspected cases – especially those entering from areas that record COVID-19 outbreaks – and the appearance of new variants. - Bernama