Vietnam takes lead in Southeast Asia for online purchases

HANOI: Vietnam is leading in Southeast Asia for online purchases, with an average of 104 orders per year per person, according to a new report released by Ninja Van Group, an e-logistics company operating in Southeast Asian countries.

According to the report on ‘e-commerce beyond borders,‘ 73 per cent of survey respondents said they regularly shop on e-commerce shopping platforms, and 59 per cent said they have ordered or shopped on international websites many times.

Vietnam currently accounts for 15 per cent of Southeast Asia’s online shopping market, after Thailand with 16 per cent, and on par with the Philippines, Vietnam news agency reported.

The report shows that Vietnamese people love online shopping and lead the region in many indicators.

“With strategic research demonstrating the development of the e-commerce and e-postal industries in Southeast Asia, we believe that the Vietnamese market is one of the countries with the most potential thanks to the sustainable and clear growth in recent years,“ said Phan Xuan Dung, sales director of Ninja Van Vietnam. - Bernama