Villagers evacuated to escape Swiss Alps forest fire

GENEVA: Around 150 firefighters were tackling a large blaze in the Swiss Alps, the emergency services said Tuesday, with more than 200 villagers evacuated.

The fire broke out Monday in a forest above the village of Bitsch in the upper Wallis region in southern Switzerland. The fire is on the north side of the steep Rhone river valley.

“A major intervention system was quickly put in place. It is still fighting the rapidly spreading fire,“ Wallis police said in a statement.

Local firefighters were joined by civilian and military helicopters.

“About 150 firefighters are currently fighting tirelessly against the fire which is, for the time being, not yet under control. Work to extinguish the fire continues,“ the police said.

Four small hamlets were evacuated. State broadcaster RTS, citing the Wallis police, said 205 people had been evacuated. Most found somewhere to stay with friends and family.

No injuries to people or animals, and no damages to buildings have been reported.

Police said an investigation had been opened to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters expect to have to fight the last of the fire for several days or even weeks.

Local fire chief Mario Schaller said around 100 hectares of forest have been affected, ATS reported. The fire has “gradually stabilised”, he said.

“As long as the smoke has not disappeared, there will be no let-up,“ he said, noting that the wind in the valley is always stronger in the afternoon.

Europe braced for new high temperatures on Tuesday, as relentless heatwaves and wildfires scorched swathes of the Northern Hemisphere. - AFP