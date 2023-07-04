Violent explosions in Tyre in southern Lebanon

TYRE: At least three explosions were heard in southern Lebanon's Tyre region at dawn on Friday, according to AFP reporters, as Israel announced it was carrying out strikes in response to rocket fire.

“At least two shells fell near” a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre city, said camp resident Abu Ahmad, who told AFP he “heard explosions”.

A missile fell on a farmer's house near the camp, causing material damage, an AFP correspondent in the area said.

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah channel Al-Manar reported that the shelling had targeted three areas in southern Lebanon, including the refugee camp area.

The Israeli army announced before dawn that it was carrying out strikes “in Lebanon”, from where more than 30 rockets were fired at Israel the day before, without giving further details.

Israel said it was certain that the rockets fired from Lebanon, which were not claimed, were “Palestinian” and probably the work of Hamas or the Islamic Jihad group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday that the country’s enemies would “pay the price for any act of aggression”. - AFP