Virginia jury indicts mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher

TORONTO: A grand jury in the US state of Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and seriously wounded his teacher in January.

Anadolu Agency reported prosecutors said Monday that Deja Taylor was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for “recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child”.

The charges relate to the armed assault, which took place on Jan, 6, said the Commonwealth of Virginia Prosecutor’s Office.

“If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments,“ prosecutor Howard Gwyn said in his signed statement.

Last month, Gwynn said the child would not be prosecuted over the incident.

A US$40 million lawsuit filed by the teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, alleged that school administrators at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News neglected multiple warnings from staff and students who believed the boy was prone to violence and posed an imminent threat, according to the report.

It also alleged that the boy’s family disapproved of the child being placed in a classroom for special children.

Taylor will turn herself in later this week, said her lawyer.

The 6-year-old student shot his teacher in her left hand and chest during a class with a gun he pulled out from his bag.

Zwerner was hospitalised and the boy was detained the same day, it added.

The 9-millimeter handgun was purchased legally by the child’s mother, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Jan 10. - Bernama