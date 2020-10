BELFAST: Northern Ireland authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of pubs and restaurants for four weeks and extended mid-term school holidays to try to control rising coronavirus cases.

The province already had some of the toughest restrictions in the UK but First Minister Arlene Foster said a "deeply troubling" increase in infections and hospitalisations required further action.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to impose more stringent measures to cut spiralling rates in England, including a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown.

Northern Ireland, which has a population of around 1.9 million, has been recording more than 800 new cases a day for the past week.

Foster announced the closure from Friday of the entire hospitality sector apart from deliveries and takeaways for food. Under previous rules, they could offer table service outside.

The week-long school break at the end of October will also be extended to two weeks, and universities will be advised to offer distance learning wherever possible.

The public will be told to avoid "unnecessary travel" and rules on social gatherings will be tightened.

"We fully appreciate that this will be difficult and worrying news for a lot of people... we do not take this step lightly," Foster told lawmakers in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

But she said infection rates "must be turned down now or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed".

Mixing between different households inside private homes was already banned, except where they agree to form an exclusive "bubble".

The maximum number in the bubble will now be limited to 10 people.

Weddings and funerals can still take place but will be limited to 25 people, with no associated social gatherings, while hairdressers and beauty parlours will be shut and indoor sports banned. — AFP