WASHINGTON: Publicly-funded US broadcaster Voice of America has rubbished criticism from the White House that it is promoting Chinese “foreign propaganda” on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, President Donald Trump’s administration claimed VOA pushed Beijing’s message by tweeting a video of celebrations at the end of Wuhan’s quarantine measures, and noting the US had surpassed China’s death toll.

“VOA too often speaks for America’s adversaries – not its citizens,“ the White House claimed, adding: “Journalists should report the facts, but VOA has instead amplified Beijing’s propaganda.”

At least 18,000 Americans have died from Covid-19, compared to about 3,000 Chinese nationals, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

VOA director Amanda Bennet pushed back at the criticism – while not mentioning the Trump administration – noting that the broadcaster had reported on China’s efforts to initially hide the coronavirus outbreak.

“VOA has thoroughly debunked much of the information coming from the Chinese government and government-controlled media,“ she said in a statement.

The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned the White House’s comments as “outrageous” and said they undermined VOA’s work around the world.

VOA is among several US media organisations -- including the Wall Street Journal and New York Times – effectively banned from reporting in China by Beijing following its coverage of the outbreak. — AFP