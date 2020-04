JAKARTA: Volcanic mountain ‘Anak Krakatau’ which erupted in 2018 and caused a tsunami which took hundreds of lives, erupted once again last night.

According to a statement from the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG), the 9.58pm eruption saw the volcano spewing out ash and smoke as high as 500 metres.

The centre said the volcano was categorised at Status Level II, with residents in surrounding areas not allowed to enter the 2 kilometre radius of the crater.

On Dec 22, 2018, more than 400 people died as a result of the eruption which caused part of the mountain to cave in, as well as an undersea earthquake which led to the tsunami. — Bernama