Volkswagen says production in Dresden will continue for time being

BERLIN: German automaker Volkswagen will continue assembling electric vehicles at the Gläsernen Manufaktur factory in the eastern city of Dresden, at least for the time being, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The comments come days after the German auto industry magazine Automobilwoche reported that VW is planning to end vehicle production at the site, and that the roughly 300 workers would be given other tasks, reported dpa news agency.

“Vehicle production of the ID.3 in Dresden is still continuing, and no short-term adjustments are planned,“ the Volkswagen spokesman said after a regular works meeting on Thursday.

He added that the company was studying potential future uses for the site with an open mind and holding talks with labour representatives.

“The job security until 2029 remains unchanged for all of the approximately 300 employees, regardless of these talks,“ he said. Only a few dozen cars are manufactured daily in Dresden.

At a nearby plant in Zwickau, Volkswagen has announced plans to cut jobs due to weakening demand for its all-electric vehicles. The company will not renew expiring contracts of nearly 270 employees. -Bernama