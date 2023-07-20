Wagner chief appears in video in Belarus

MOSCOW: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian mercenary Wagner force, reportedly spoke in person for the first time almost a month after his brief uprising against Moscow’s military leadership, according to a video distributed on Wednesday on Wagner Telegram channels.

German news agency (dpa) reported that in the video, Prigozhin addresses his fighters in Russia’s ally Belarus in the village of Molkino.

The Wagner chief is seen in the darkness and the voice of Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin can be heard in the background.

“I am happy to greet you all,“ Prigozhin said before a Wagner unit.

There was no independent confirmation of the video and no additional information about when it was filmed.

The 62-year-old expressed gratitude that Belarus had welcomed the army “not only like heroes, but also like brothers” after the uprising on June 24.

In recent days, the Defence Ministry in Minsk confirmed the arrival of the Wagner fighters, who are now training the Belarusian armed forces.

“We will stay in Belarus for some time. I am sure that during this time, we will make the Belarusian army the second-strongest army in the world,“ Prigozhin said.

Once again, he praised his mercenaries for their fight in the Russian war against Ukraine. He described the current situation at the front as a “disgrace” for Russia.

In another voice file in circulation, Prigozhin admitted for the first time that he had sold part of his assets in Africa to settle “obligations” but did not provide details. He said the force would continue to be active in Africa.

Prigozhin said Wagner forces would fight wherever necessary. A return to the war zone in Ukraine is also possible if his fighters could be convinced that they would not have to be ashamed about being there. This was followed by loud applause in the video. - Bernama