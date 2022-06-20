Washington DC shooting leaves one dead, several injured: Police

WASHINGTON: A shooting incident in Washington D.C. left one minor dead and several other people injured, according to police, Sputnik reported.

The shooting incident occurred on Sunday night during the Moechella culture event.

“MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident in which multiple people have been shot, including a MPD officer,“ the DC police department said on social media.

In a later update provided by law enforcement to reporters, DC police chief Robert Contee said that a minor was killed and three people, including a DC police officer, were injured. The injured were taken to a hospital.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation. — Bernama