Water levels continue rising in Ukraine’s Kherson region after dam destroyed

KYIV: Masses of water are still flowing out of the reservoir behind the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine’s embattled southern region of Kherson on Thursday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The water level in the lake has dropped by one metre within 24 hours and stood at 13.05 m as of Thursday morning, the state-owned hydroelectric power plant operator Ukrhydroenergo announced in Kyiv.

In Kherson, the flood level showed 5.61 m on Thursday morning, according to Ukraine’s military governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to authorities, evacuation from flooded flats and houses are underway. But many people did not want to leave the area, Produkin said.

Kherson is under Ukrainian control – unlike most of the region on the left bank of Dnipro, which is occupied by Russian troops.

According to Ukrainian figures, 600 sq km is currently under water, 32 per cent of it in Kyiv-controlled territory and 68 per cent in Moscow-occupied territory. - Bernama