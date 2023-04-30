Western Australia reports 2 shark attack incidents over weekend

SYDNEY: Western Australia (WA) has reported two shark attacks over the weekend, which injured two male swimmers.

On Sunday afternoon, the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development issued a warning for Yallingup in the City of Busselton, after a shark incident was reported by a member of the public at about 11.20 am local time during the day, Xinhua reported.

The department noted that a male swimmer suffered minor injuries after being bitten by a one-metre unknown species of shark at about 11.00 am on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the swimmer was in the shallows, about 15 metres offshore from the beach.

Also on Saturday, another shark bite, reported at approximately 3.00 pm local time, sent shock waves through the country, as an 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after the incident.

The boy encountered an unknown species of shark while snorkeling in waters off the Kurrajong Campground, Cape Range National Park in the Shire of Exmouth.

“A spokeswoman at Perth Children’s Hospital said the boy was still being treated on Sunday morning but was stable,“ local media outlet Perth Now reported.

According to the report, the 11-year-old received treatment at the scene after sustaining deep cuts to parts of his body, but his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The attack came after Australia’s professional surfer Max Marsden survived a shark bite at Lucys Beach in Greenough, south of the City of Greater Geraldton.

While surfing with his friend on the early morning of April 23, Marsden found a shark, which was believed to be a 1.5-metre bronze whaler, pinning his right arm to the surfboard. He punched it a few times before managing to escape. - Bernama