ATHENS: When the time came to present the Athens region basketball cup to the winners, there was a problem: the trophy had disappeared, Greek media reported on Thursday.

After FEA Filadelfia won away to Egleo 88-78 on Wednesday, the joyous winning fans let off flares.

In the smoke someone, presumed to be a home fan, ran off with the trophy.

The culprit has not been identified.

Organisers have promised to award FEA with a new trophy, if the stolen one is not returned. — AFP