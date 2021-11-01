White House Press Secretary Psaki tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday - and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,“ Psaki said in a statement. “I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.”

Psaki said she has been vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. She will return to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test, according to Xinhua.

The press secretary dropped off President Joe Biden’s ongoing trip in Europe before he departed, citing a family emergency, which is that members of her family have tested positive for the virus.

She is among the highest-ranking administration officials to contract the disease, with a recent precedent being Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

White House press secretary regularly interacts with the president. Biden, who at age 78 is considered in the high-risk group should he be infected with the virus, has received his Pfizer coronavirus vaccine booster shot. — Bernama