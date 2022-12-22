WHO concerned about increase in severe cases of Covid-19 in China

GENEVA: The rising number of severe cases of COVID-19 in China is of great concern, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging Beijing to focus its efforts on vaccinating risk groups.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that the WHO was supporting China in its vaccination efforts, reported Sputnik.

In order to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation in China, the organisation needs more detailed information on the severity of the disease, and a number of hospitalisations in the country, Tedros added.

According to the Chinese National Health Commission, 2,286 new cases of coronavirus were detected in China over the past day. In total, as of Dec 16, 34,334 people contracted COVID in China. - Bernama