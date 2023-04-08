WHO: Less than half of the world reported new Covid cases in July

MOSCOW: Only 46 per cent of countries and territories have recorded at least one new case of coronavirus in July, Sputnik quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday.

“Currently, reported cases do not accurately represent infection rates due to the reduction in testing and reporting globally. During this 28-day period, 46 per cent (107 of 234) of countries and territories reported at least one case to WHO – a proportion that has been declining since mid-2022,“ the WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update on Covid-19.

Over one million new Covid-19 cases were reported to the WHO in July, and about 3,100 people died from the infection last month.

As of July 30, 768 million cases of confirmed Covid-19 and 6.9 million coronavirus-related deaths have been reported to the WHO globally. - Bernama