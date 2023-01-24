WHO urges countries to check for dangerous cough syrups for children

NEW YORK: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday called on authorities to carry out stronger checks after life-threatening cough syrups for children appeared in at least seven countries.

Counterfeit medicines or those that do not meet safety standards must be identified and withdrawn from circulation, the German Press Agency (dpa) quoted WHO.

In recent months, at least 300 infants in three countries have died after taking cough syrups that can be bought without a prescription. They contained toxic substances such as industrial solvents or antifreeze agents, which could be fatal even in small quantities.

The WHO did not initially say which countries were involved.

The organisation had already issued warnings about incidents in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan. - Bernama