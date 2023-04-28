WHO warns of health crisis in Sudan despite ceasefire

AMMAN: World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Mandhari, Thursday urged the warring parties in Sudan to evacuate health facilities immediately, warning of a health crisis.

Jordan news agency (Petra) reported Mandhari said in a statement by Anadolu, “While the news of the ceasefire in Sudan is welcome, the attack on Sudan’s health infrastructure has escalated with the occupation of hospitals in Khartoum and the country’s central public health laboratory by parties to the conflict.”

He said the occupation and violation of these vital health facilities prevent patients from obtaining basic health care and also caused the cessation of testing important laboratory samples.

He warned, “The impact of these occupations and the violation of these vital health facilities are being felt by the lack of access by patients to essential health care and in the instant halt to the testing of critically important laboratory samples.”

He added, “WHO is concerned that untrained individuals could mishandle such infectious specimens, thereby infecting themselves and others”. - Bernama