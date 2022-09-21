Wife of Ukrainian president Zelenskyy visits UN Chief

NEW YORK: The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska, visited United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Tuesday.

Zelenska was accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. According to the UN Staff, their meeting started at about 20:10 EST and lasted for about an hour.

It was unclear what the topic of the discussion with Gutteres was, as the Ukrainian delegation refused to comment.

Her arrival comes in the context of her husband not attending in person the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Instead of delivering the speech from the podium, he will provide the statement via a pre-recorded video message.

It is rumoured that Zelenska is going to open an exhibition on Wednesday. Diplomats told Sputnik that she might be sitting in the General Assembly Hall during her husband’s speech, which is expected to be played on Wednesday.

The United Nations confirmed that Guterres met with Shmyhal and Zelenska on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Denys Shmygal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, and H.E. Ms. Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine,“ it said, adding that the Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed the conflict in Ukraine, including its impact on the humanitarian situation, human rights, and nuclear safety in the country.

“The First Lady discussed the importance of protecting Ukrainian women and children being impacted by the war. The Secretary-General reiterated the UN’s full support for continuing to provide humanitarian assistance.

“The Secretary-General further commended Ukraine for its continued engagement in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain initiative and reiterated the UN’s readiness to continue its efforts to avoid a global food crisis,“ the UN said. - Bernama