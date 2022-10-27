Woman arrested after allegedly smashing NZ PM’S office

WELLINGTON: A 57-year-old woman has been arrested on Thursday in relation to an attack on the Auckland electoral office of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

According to the emergency services including firefighters called to the scene, Ardern’s office was targetted and attacked by a sword which was found on the ground outside, reported Xinhua.

The woman was spotted smashing the office’s front doors using the sword and throwing stuff into the building, which emanated smoke, a neighbour was quoted as saying.

The attack was still being investigated. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the emergency services.

Ardern was in Antarctica at the moment for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, the country’s only Antarctic research station, and will return on Friday.

Media reports had earlier said the suspect was a man. - Bernama