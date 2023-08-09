World Bank and IMF demand greater global cooperation ahead of G20

WASHINGTON: The World Bank and International Monetary Fund have called for better global cooperation with regard to climate change, national debt, and the digital revolution ahead of this weekend’s G20 summit, reported dpa news agency.

The meeting of the world’s Group of 20 leading and emerging economies in New Delhi is a chance to boost partnerships in all areas, with the IMF and World Bank increasing their collaboration.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank – with their expansive expertise and global membership - have a pivotal role in supporting countries through these challenging and transformational times,“ they said in a statement.

“The IMF managing director and the World Bank president today announced their intention to intensify their institutions’ collaboration in three key areas: climate change, debt, and digital transition. They will also continue to coordinate closely on providing developing countries with financial and policy support.”

International financial institutions, governments, foundations, and the private sector would also have to cooperate more closely, they said. - Bernama