World Bank lends Morocco US$250m to improve education

RABAT: Morocco and the World Bank signed on Wednesday a US$250-million loan agreement to improve the country’s education sector, according to a World Bank statement.

The loan is additional financing for the country’s Education Support Programme, which already received US$500 million from the bank in 2019.

According to the statement, the financing is intended to support Morocco’s education reform agenda which includes “expanding quality early childhood education services, supporting primary and secondary education teaching practices, and strengthening management capacity and accountability for better learning outcomes”, reported Xinhua.

After a strong post-Covid-19 rebound last year, Morocco’s economy came under mounting pressure from overlapping supply shocks: a severe drought and a surge in commodity prices that have fed inflation, said a World Bank report published in February. - Bernama