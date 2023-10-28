‘World losing window into reality,‘ warns journalists group after communications blackout in Gaza

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday expressed deep concern over alarming reports of a communications blackout in Gaza, warning that this was leading to a critical information void with potentially serious consequences.

The New York-based group emphasised that the world is “losing a window into the reality” of what is happening in Gaza as news organisations lose contact with their correspondents on the ground.

“The Israel-Gaza war has entered a new stage with intensified bombing and ground operations by Israeli forces. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is highly alarmed by widespread reports of a communications blackout in Gaza,“ Anadolu Agency reported it said.

The blackout not only deprives the world of vital news but also creates a dangerous “vacuum” in which independent, factual information is displaced by “deadly propaganda,“ as well as misinformation and disinformation, it said.

Deliberately targeting journalists or media infrastructure constitute possible war crimes, it added.

At least 7,326 Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank were killed in Israeli attacks since Oct 7.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel’s massive air bombardment and total blockade of the enclave. - Bernama.